Chadwick Boseman’s family in legal dispute with widow over late star’s estate

In a statement explaining their decision, Kevin and Derrick stated, "This action was filed on behalf of, and with the authority of, our parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, who assigned their respective interests in the estate to Boseman Family LLC."

They added, "Our petition seeks enforcement of the Court's Order and the relief requested in the filing. On behalf of our parents, we are committed to ensuring that transparency, accountability and respect guide the resolution of these matters."

Chadwick died without a will in August 2020 at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer. His initial estate was valued at over $3.8 million, including cash, stock and an IRA account.