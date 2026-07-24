Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt part ways after one year of dating

"The breakup is amicable, and the two remain friends with no hard feelings," a source revealed regarding their decision to call it quits.

Chace and Kelsey were first romantically linked in late 2024 after eagle-eyed fans noticed them interacting on social media and sharing similar holiday snaps. They went on to confirm their romance publicly in April 2025 during a trip to New York City. Over the course of their relationship, the former couple made several high-profile joint appearances, including a star-studded summer yacht trip to Sardinia alongside Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev.

Prior to her relationship with Chace, Kelsey made history in 2018 as the first woman of Filipino descent to walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She achieved another massive career milestone in 2019 by becoming the first Filipino model featured in the prestigious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.