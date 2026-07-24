Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt part ways after one year of dating

Actor Chace Crawford and international model Kelsey Merritt have officially called time on their relationship after dating for more than a year.
The 41-year-old Gossip Girl heartthrob and the 29-year-old Victoria's Secret star reportedly decided to part ways after simply drifting apart. Insiders close to the pair confirmed that the split was completely harmonious, with no drama or scandal behind the decision.
"The breakup is amicable, and the two remain friends with no hard feelings," a source revealed regarding their decision to call it quits.
Chace and Kelsey were first romantically linked in late 2024 after eagle-eyed fans noticed them interacting on social media and sharing similar holiday snaps. They went on to confirm their romance publicly in April 2025 during a trip to New York City. Over the course of their relationship, the former couple made several high-profile joint appearances, including a star-studded summer yacht trip to Sardinia alongside Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev.
Prior to her relationship with Chace, Kelsey made history in 2018 as the first woman of Filipino descent to walk the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She achieved another massive career milestone in 2019 by becoming the first Filipino model featured in the prestigious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt Meanwhile, Chace previously enjoyed a high-profile three-year relationship with actress Rebecca Rittenhouse before they parted ways amicably in 2018. Before sparking a romance with Kelsey, the actor candidly admitted during a podcast appearance that navigating the online dating scene had been going "terribly."
While representatives for both stars have not issued formal statements regarding the split, sources confirm that Chace and Kelsey intend to remain on friendly terms moving forward.