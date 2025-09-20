Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron cruise the Italian coast after her breakup with Shaun White

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, who recently parted ways with Shaun White, was seen enjoying an Italian trip with Zac Efron.
In the photos that were shared, Nina Dobrev turned heads in her striking plunging cutout swimsuit, while Zac Efron sported bleached-blond hair and black swim trunks. They were joined by a star-studded crew: Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, as well as The Boys and Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford with girlfriend Kelsey Merritt.
Fresh off her breakup with Shaun White, the Vampire Diaries alum looked effortlessly radiant as photos of the group quickly went viral.
Keleigh gave followers a peek at the getaway on Instagram, posting photos of her and Nina enjoying a laid-back afternoon on the yacht. In one shot, the two pose back-to-back against a dramatic mountain backdrop. In another, the whole crew lounges together in coordinated sundresses and casual wear to soak up the Mediterranean sunshine.
Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron first met in April 2019 when she appeared on his fitness-based YouTube series. During that episode, they talked about Nina’s gymnastics background, and Zac jokingly complimented her pearl bracelet.
The Italy trip happened one week after news of Nina’s split from Shaun White. Nina and Shaun were together for five years and got engaged in October 2024 where Shaun have her a 5-carat Lorraine Schwartz ring.
Their breakup was amicable but sources said Nina was devastated by the sudden end of the engagement and has leaned on close girlfriends for support.
Before travelling to Italy, Nina spent time with her parents, Michaela and Kamen Dobrev, to celebrate her mother’s birthday. She also shared those moments with her family on social media.
