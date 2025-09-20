Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron cruise the Italian coast after her breakup with Shaun White

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, who recently parted ways with Shaun White, was seen enjoying an Italian trip with Zac Efron.

In the photos that were shared, Nina Dobrev turned heads in her striking plunging cutout swimsuit, while Zac Efron sported bleached-blond hair and black swim trunks. They were joined by a star-studded crew: Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, as well as The Boys and Gossip Girl actor Chace Crawford with girlfriend Kelsey Merritt.

Nina Dobrev vacations in Italy with Zac Efron and friends after her split from Shaun White

Fresh off her breakup with Shaun White, the Vampire Diaries alum looked effortlessly radiant as photos of the group quickly went viral.

Keleigh gave followers a peek at the getaway on Instagram, posting photos of her and Nina enjoying a laid-back afternoon on the yacht. In one shot, the two pose back-to-back against a dramatic mountain backdrop. In another, the whole crew lounges together in coordinated sundresses and casual wear to soak up the Mediterranean sunshine.