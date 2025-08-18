Did Prince William and Kate Middleton’s move to Adelaide cottage cause two families to vacate homes?

Two households next to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new home have been requested to leave their homes before the royal pair settle in Forest Lodge. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—are due to move from Adelaide Cottage to the eight-bedroom Windsor Great Park house later this year.
The families were requested to vacate cottages around Forest Lodge last summer. The cottages, originally turned into cottages from stables on the land were leased by the Crown Estate. Although there were no eviction orders sent out, and the occupiers were relocated to comparable or superior accommodation within Crown Estate premises, the plea still was unexpected. “They were not expecting it,” a source told the a leading publication. “Those houses are very close to the lodge, so they’re not going to want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”
The transition is a new beginning for the family. The royal family and their kids moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022 for closer proximity to their children’s school but sources indicate they now need a “fresh start” elsewhere. “Windsor has become their home,” a source told The Sun. “However, over the last few years, while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage, there have been some really difficult times.” This includes the passing of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 and the cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Princess Kate.
The family is reportedly viewing Forest Lodge as a “forever home” and is financing minor renovations themselves. The new home, a mansion reportedly constructed 300 years ago, includes a “chandelier-lit ballroom, tennis court, Venetian windows and extensive grounds”. Shrubs and privacy screens have also been installed on the property in preparation for the family’s arrival, who will likely stay at the lodge even after William becomes King.