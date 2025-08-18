Did Prince William and Kate Middleton’s move to Adelaide cottage cause two families to vacate homes?

The transition is a new beginning for the family. The royal family and their kids moved to Adelaide Cottage in 2022 for closer proximity to their children’s school but sources indicate they now need a “fresh start” elsewhere. “Windsor has become their home,” a source told The Sun. “However, over the last few years, while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage, there have been some really difficult times.” This includes the passing of Queen Elizabeth in 2022 and the cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Princess Kate.

The family is reportedly viewing Forest Lodge as a “forever home” and is financing minor renovations themselves. The new home, a mansion reportedly constructed 300 years ago, includes a “chandelier-lit ballroom, tennis court, Venetian windows and extensive grounds”. Shrubs and privacy screens have also been installed on the property in preparation for the family’s arrival, who will likely stay at the lodge even after William becomes King.