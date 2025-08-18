Hyderabad's cultural scene shines with art, Parisian delights, and cocktail innovations

Nothing inspires quite like a conversation with like-minded individuals. Raw Mango, in collaboration with the India Art Fair, presented jewellery designer Hanut Singh in Hyderabad at INCANDESCENT — a showcase of art, jewellery, and textiles — hosted at the fashion label’s store in Banjara Hills. The venue was filled with fresh mogras, their gentle fragrance welcoming guests as they perused the jewellery collection.

The event also featured a panel discussion with interior designer Miheeka Daggubati, jewellery designer Hanut Singh, and Jaya Asokan, director of the India Art Fair. They spoke about their creative journeys and shared experiences from the worlds of art and design. The event provided a space for budding and experienced creatives to share their ideas about art, amongst art.