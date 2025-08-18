Hyderabad's cultural scene shines with art, Parisian delights, and cocktail innovations

Hyderbad's event scene is vibrant in terms of fashion, food, art and culture.
Nothing inspires quite like a conversation with like-minded individuals. Raw Mango, in collaboration with the India Art Fair, presented jewellery designer Hanut Singh in Hyderabad at INCANDESCENT — a showcase of art, jewellery, and textiles — hosted at the fashion label’s store in Banjara Hills. The venue was filled with fresh mogras, their gentle fragrance welcoming guests as they perused the jewellery collection.
The event also featured a panel discussion with interior designer Miheeka Daggubati, jewellery designer Hanut Singh, and Jaya Asokan, director of the India Art Fair. They spoke about their creative journeys and shared experiences from the worlds of art and design. The event provided a space for budding and experienced creatives to share their ideas about art, amongst art.
There’s a new place in town for all things Parisian. After a pop-up stint, Ladurée has opened its store and café at Park Hyatt Hyderabad, bringing the charm of Paris right into the city. The launch event, hosted by Pinky and Kavya Reddy, welcomed guests to enjoy a beautiful high tea experience. The afternoon was filled with Ladurée’s signature treats — delicate desserts, rich coffee, and an array of fresh bakes. Guests got a taste of their famous buttery croissants along with other freshly made pastries. There was also a spread of finger foods to snack on while people chatted and enjoyed the relaxed evening. The space was warm and inviting, filled with the aroma of fresh coffee and bakes, all with a sprinkle of Parisian flair.
Muro, the acclaimed Bengaluru cocktail bar, brought its bold flavours to Hyderabad with a one-night takeover at Kin-Ru in Jubilee Hills. Guests enjoyed four inventive cocktails and a zero-proof drink from the Muro Musings 2.0 menu, including El mariachi, Shades of green, Heat of the moment, Mango sticky rice, and the 0 Pinacolada. The drinks were paired with flavour-packed Thai and Cantonese bites like Saraburi chicken curry puffs, Salt & pepper prawns, and Pomelo salad. It was an evening of great drinks, delicious food, and lively energy.