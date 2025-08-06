Fashion brand Lovebirds spreads its wings in Hyderabad with a new address

Prioritising ease, simplicity, style, and comfort, Indian contemporary label Lovebirds has made a name for itself by promoting modern aesthetics deeply rooted in Indianness. With a strong belief in functionality, timelessness, modernity, and playfulness, these core values continue to shape every collection the brand creates. Lovebirds opened a new store in Hyderabad, marking its fifth outlet in India. The city’s fashion-forward crows, especially those who appreciate minimal, well-tailored fashion couldn’t keep calm. The new store caters to those who appreciate clean lines, elegant forms, and refined proportions, all brought together through relaxed fits that merge menswear detailing with a feminine sensibility.

The store design reflects the brand’s distinctive language which is minimal, expressive, and intentional. Warm grey tones shape the interior, offering structure and calm, while an impressive red façade makes a bold statement outside, signaling their identity as a brand overall.