Fashion brand Lovebirds spreads its wings in Hyderabad with a new address

The City of Pearls gets a taste of modern elegance as the fashion brand opens a new store
Amrita Khanna and Gursi Singh (Founders of Lovebirds)
Prioritising ease, simplicity, style, and comfort, Indian contemporary label Lovebirds has made a name for itself by promoting modern aesthetics deeply rooted in Indianness. With a strong belief in functionality, timelessness, modernity, and playfulness, these core values continue to shape every collection the brand creates. Lovebirds opened a new store in Hyderabad, marking its fifth outlet in India. The city’s fashion-forward crows, especially those who appreciate minimal, well-tailored fashion couldn’t keep calm. The new store caters to those who appreciate clean lines, elegant forms, and refined proportions, all brought together through relaxed fits that merge menswear detailing with a feminine sensibility.

The store design reflects the brand’s distinctive language which is minimal, expressive, and intentional. Warm grey tones shape the interior, offering structure and calm, while an impressive red façade makes a bold statement outside, signaling their identity as a brand overall.

Amrita and Supraja RaoVinay Madapu
HarshitaVinay Madapu
Niharika and IshaanVinay Madapu
SindhuVinay Madapu

For the first time, the label presents both its womenswear and a dedicated menswear section under one roof, introducing a fluid, inclusive wardrobe defined by versatility and design.

To celebrate the launch, Lovebirds brought Communion to Hyderabad through a unique sonic experience, The Listening Room. Featuring a live performance by artist and collaborator Sijya, the event set the tone for what lies ahead. The opening saw an enthusiastic turnout from the city’s elites, socialites, and fashion connoisseurs, all united in their appreciation for the brand’s contemporary yet rooted design philosophy.

