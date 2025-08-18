Pragati Nagpal’s new track is a bold declaration of love

In our films and music videos, there’s a well-known trope where the shy heroine is incessantly pursued by the hero. It’s an idea that often feels out of touch with the realities of women today who take charge of their own feelings. In this day and age, the concept of courtship has evolved beyond gendered situations.

Pragati Nagpal’s new song is all about defying norms and bold declarations of love

Pragati Nagpal’s latest single, Chadeya, with Preet Kamani, challenges this on-screen stereotype. “The song flips the idea that a guy should always make the first move. It shows girls taking the initial step to express what they truly want,” she shares. The visuals of the song are set in a playful coffee rave and introduces the pop/R&B vibe she’s eager to explore further in the future.

Music has been part of Pragati’s life since childhood. “I was in the school choir and my music teacher would make me do riyaz every morning, even if it meant skipping other co-curricular activities,” she recalls. During the lockdown, her father bought her a guitar, prompting a deeper journey into music. Soon, she was performing gigs in Chandigarh’s cafés and restaurants with a band she formed.

In her creative process, Pragati strives to be more than just the voice behind the songs. “Lately, I’ve been deeply involved in every part of the process — songwriting, composing melodies, creating visuals, and even conceptualising videos,” she explains. Inspiration often strikes her at odd hours, in the form of scribbled lyrics on scraps of paper or recorded melodies on her guitar. Although her career is at the initial stage, her artistic philosophy remains clear. “I want to write what truly feels right to me. The most authentic music comes from personal feelings, not from following what’s popular,” she adds.

One of her biggest career milestones yet has been opening for Himesh Reshammiya’s concert. “Sharing the stage with Himesh sir was a surreal experience; when the crowd sang along and the stadium lit up with flashlights, it gave me goosebumps. For me, live shows are always about having fun, being in the present, forming a connection with the audience,” she says.

On Pragati’s dream collaboration, an idea on her bucket list has always been to work on a project with Diljit Dosanjh. Beyond music, her debut film is expected to release later this year or early next year.

Chadeya is streaming on music platforms.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress