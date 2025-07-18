Experience an immersive musical evening with Fiddlecraft's Rastey tour in Hyderabad

There was a time, not too long ago, when India’s independent music scene was ruled by bands. The 90s were a golden era, pulsing with the energy of live performances, original compositions, and collective creativity. Names like Parikrama, Indian Ocean, and Silk Route defined a generation’s sonic identity.

Fiddlecraft is preparing to make Hyderabad the standout stop on their Rastey tour

But today, that culture is noticeably fading. Still, some bands are keeping the spirit alive. Among them is Fiddlecraft, preparing to make Hyderabad the standout stop on their Rastey tour. “All the shows on our tour are solo sets, but Hyderabad is the only city getting the full band experience,” explains frontman Gaurav Kanu. Fans can expect songs like Main chala jaunga, Disneyland and Rangeeli, each song showcasing their distinct sound.

Their journey is a combination of both consistency and ambition. With over 900 shows and original tracks featured in series like The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, Fiddlecraft has carved a distinct space. “Family Man was our breakthrough in terms of visibility. But here’s the thing — making one big song doesn’t guarantee forever, you can’t survive on a single hit. Following on that success you have to ask: what’s the next step?” Gaurav reflects.

On balancing originality while working in OTT music, Gaurav explains that it’s not always easy. “When you make music for a scene, you can’t use full creative freedom—you have to stay within the director’s vision but for Family Man, we got to create songs we actually play on stage.” Looking at the broader industry, he observes that in Bollywood today, tracks are often selected based on their popularity, then recreated and marketed on a grand scale. Ultimately, it depends on the client — when the client is supportive and allows creative freedom, that becomes the ideal scenario.

Fiddlecraft’s approach thrives on innovation but is grounded in lyrical depth. They always aim to create something new — never sticking to a single genre. One moment, the sound might lean into metal; the next, it shifts into pure pop. But through it all, the lyrics remain the anchor, keeping the music unmistakably Fiddlecraft.

Still, being a band in today’s indie landscape isn’t easy. “Venues prefer solo singer-songwriters now,” Gaurav says. “Why pay for five flights tickets and five hotel rooms, when you can hire one person?”

Yet, despite the challenges, Fiddlecraft is aiming higher. On this tour, they’re planning to blend storytelling with music. “Imagine a narrative where poetry sets the scene, then a song carries you through the character’s journey, right up to the climax. The idea is fresh and ambitious, and it will take time to perfect — but that’s the adventure of creation.”

Tickets at INR 499.

July 19, 9 pm.

At Artistry, Hitec City.

