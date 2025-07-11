Trayi Varnam in Hyerabad has three Bharatanatyam dancers creating their own pieces, bringing fresh ideas to a traditional form

Inspiration often travels in unexpected ways—crossing oceans, cultures, and generations to take root in new places. The idea of Trayi Varnam, performed by Sahitya Ramkumar, Chetaniya Sravanthi and Anju Arvind originates from the Varnam Salon in the US, where Indian classical dancers come together to explore tradition and honour it through their practice. “A group of Indian dancers in the US initiated the Varnam Salon, and we felt inspired to create something similar,” Sahitya says. The performance in Hyderabad is a choreographic experiment: three dancers presenting three solo varnams, each offering a unique interpretation of the same classical form.

Trayi Varnam showcases the emotional intensity and nuances of varnams

The concept took shape over three months, with each artiste choreographing her own varnam, which is a poetic, complex centrepiece of the Bharatanatyam margam. “We wanted to explore what happens when three reflective bodies choreograph varnams independently and present them together,” Sahitya explains. The aim is to uncover new textures and possibilities within a shared tradition.

Although all three pieces revolve around Lord Shiva, each one reflects a different language, time period, and emotional perspective. Anju, whose varnam is in Tamil, chooses to focus on sringara, or aesthetic longing, rather than devotional reverence. “It is in praise of Lord Shiva, but the tone is not devotional. And because it was written in the early 19th century, I consider the historical context just as important,” she elaborates.

Anju approaches her choreography by considering when the varnam was composed, how it resonates today, and how she relates to it personally. These three lenses help her build an interpretation that is layered and stays true to the source material.