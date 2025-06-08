Mythili Anoop's Mohiniyattam performance presents unexplored perspectives from mythology

The first production—featuring the character of Mantara—is an interpretation of lines written by Kathakali exponent Sadanam Balakrishnan. Being a character-driven performance, this part of the show is rich in natya and abhinaya (expressions and storytelling). This enables both the dancer and the audience to delve into the intricacies and layers of Mantara’s manipulative narrative. Her jealousy and cunningness lead to Kaikeyi’s demands, ultimately setting the events of the Ramayana into motion. “Although Mantara’s character is pivotal, it is rarely explored on stage,” Mythili says. To highlight this negativity, the dancer has also altered the raga of the Chollukettu (the opening piece in Mohiniyattam). “The Chollukettu is usually performed as an invocatory piece for the audience and the divine. To suit the character of Mantara, I changed the raga to create a more looming effect.”

While a dancer can experiment with compositions, plots, and even movement vocabulary, they cannot stray from posture. For this character, however,Mythili had to transform her entire posture to embody a hunchback. “It is one of the biggest challenges, and I think I subconsciously chose it because it came with that challenge,” she says.