'AnuRadha' traces Radha’s transformation from a humble gopi to a revered goddess

AnuRadha is a captivating dance-theatre experience that explores the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna, two iconic figures from Indian mythology. Set against a mesmerising tapestry of lush landscapes and celestial realms, this production harmoniously fuses the classical dance styles of Bharatanatyam and Kathak with modern choreography, beautifully embodying the essence of their divine connection. The performance traces Radha’s transformation from a humble gopi to a revered goddess, weaving together tales from ancient epics and folklore. It portrays key moments in her journey—her Awakening of Love, the Challenges of Separation, and her Ultimate Reunion with Krishna. AnuRadha invites the audience into a world filled with passion, devotion, and transcendence, celebrating love's transformative power through the mesmerising language of dance.

Aravinth Kumarasamy, Artistic Director, Apsaras Arts (Singapore), is bringing AnuRadha to Chennai this evening, and we got talking with him about the show and what the audience can look forward to.