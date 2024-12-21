‘Sevens’ explores the sacred, and sometimes sinful, significance of the number seven

A

The middle piece of Sevens is called Saptapadi, which is about the seven vows taken in a Hindu wedding ceremony. I made this piece in 2016.The reason why I made this piece was when I looked into what these seven vows are, I was intrigued by the fact that they were so practical and evergreen promises that two people make when they enter into a relationship. They are vows that are relevant even today and will be so in future too. These are practical vows and don't have anything to do with God or religion. When I made this piece which was just 20 minutes long, I realised that to feature this work, it needs to be at least an hour long. So in 2019-20, I decided to develop a full length production on Saptapadi which I could tour with. When I started this, I came across the Seven Sins and learned how thought provoking they were. I wanted to look at these with empathy and without judgements.

The first piece of the production is called Seven Snags which is playful, flirtatious and youthful. I worked with a dramaturg which helped me get a an idea about how to structure the production.