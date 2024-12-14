Through ‘Kaal-Taal,’ Kathak dancer Mahima Gulechha takes you through different facets of her life

A

These pieces hold personal significance for me:

Guruave Namah reflects my ongoing quest to understand the guru—whether it is a person, nature, or life itself.

Panghat offers me an escape from this hustle of city life and unending task list and WhatsApp messages to reply to. People often go on retreats and detoxes. This piece is exactly that to me, to escape to world, even though for just a little bit where vibrant women in colourful lehengas, their beauty untouched by stress, laughing as they gather at the well to fill their clay pots with water. Here, life breathes simplicity — no jealousy, no dominance, only love, kindness, and the unhurried charm of a small town life.

The third piece resonates with my family’s journey as my sisters and I move out of our maternal home, a bittersweet transition that mirrors Kaushalya’s pain.

The final piece draws from my spiritual journey. Observing rituals, I’ve often grappled with contradictions in human behaviour. To me, spirituality transcends rituals — it is about embodying love, kindness, and compassion in all aspects of life.