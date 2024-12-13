‘Putanna’ explores the duality of life, the masks we wear and the storms raging within us

The Margazhi season in Chennai is a dazzling celebration of classical arts, where the city pulses with vibrant cultural performances, especially dance. As part of this festival, Putanaa — a Bharatanatyam performance by Eesha Pinglay and Swarada Bhave — delves deep into the duality of life, drawing inspiration from the complex character of Putanaa in the Ramayana. The performance explores the emotional conflict of Putanaa, once Ratnamala, the daughter of King Mahabali in Lord Vishnu’s Vamana Avatara. Her desire to nurture Vamana, thwarted by the vengeance of her father’s fall, leads her to a life torn between revenge and motherhood. The choreography reflects this intricate interplay of good and evil, as both dancers skillfully navigate Putanaa’s emotional journey through pure dance and expressive storytelling, all set to the evocative music of percussionist Satish Krishnamurthy.

We speak to Eesha Pinglay and Swarada Bhave.