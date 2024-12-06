The magic of Margazhi begins! ‘Rasa: The Margazhi Edit’ kickstarts the season with two unique performances

It’s that time of the year again when December announces the close of the year while it also ushers in Margazhi, known for its cultural and spiritual significance. Celebrated with Carnatic music concerts, dance performances, temple festivals, and devotional activities, the month is marked by artistic expression.

Beginning this season is Rasa: The Margazhi Edit, a performance series curated by Aalaap, helmed by Akhila Krishnamurthy. “We are excited to feature four double bill evenings on all Fridays of December. The idea is really to allow a different kind of audience — not just the ones who visit sabhas — to come and experience in the arts and do it in spaces that are not typically traditional,” says Akhila.

The curation for this series has been inspired equally by the audience and the venue. “We have young artistes from Chennai and across India who have created productions that are rooted in the classical but they also push the boundaries of creativity and make the classical arts, accessible,” says Akhila.

Rasa: The Margazhi Edit will witness Nilava Sen and Prachi Saathi’s works. We speak to both the artistes to get you all the details.