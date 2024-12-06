The magic of Margazhi begins! ‘Rasa: The Margazhi Edit’ kickstarts the season with two unique performances

It’s that time of the year again when December announces the close of the year while it also ushers in Margazhi, known for its cultural and spiritual significance. Celebrated with Carnatic music concerts, dance performances, temple festivals, and devotional activities, the month is marked by artistic expression.
Beginning this season is Rasa: The Margazhi Edit, a performance series curated by Aalaap, helmed by Akhila Krishnamurthy. “We are excited to feature four double bill evenings on all Fridays of December. The idea is really to allow a different kind of audience — not just the ones who visit sabhas — to come and experience in the arts and do it in spaces that are not typically traditional,” says Akhila.
The curation for this series has been inspired equally by the audience and the venue. “We have young artistes from Chennai and across India who have created productions that are rooted in the classical but they also push the boundaries of creativity and make the classical arts, accessible,” says Akhila.
Rasa: The Margazhi Edit will witness Nilava Sen and Prachi Saathi’s works. We speak to both the artistes to get you all the details.
Entheos: A Quest for God is the brainchild of Nilava Sen, a dancer whose artistic journey beautifully intertwines the worlds of Bharatanatyam and Uday Shankar Technique. “This is my first experimental solo work,” he explains. “As a student of both Bharatanatyam and the Uday Shankar Technique, I’ve always been curious about the space where these two art forms converge. Entheos stands as a creation rooted in Indian contemporary art, blending the essence of both dance styles.”
The idea for Entheos was born from the deep, spiritual philosophies of the Baul minstrels and Sufism, two traditions that share a common belief that God resides within oneself. The title Entheos, derived from the Greek word meaning “full of God” or “God within,” reflects this theme of inner divinity. The work explores the protagonist’s life-long journey to discover his God, beginning with his reflections at his deathbed — a moment when, according to human psychology, the mind floods with memories just before death.
In his quest, the protagonist grapples with profound questions: Does he find God? Where is God? Who is God? Through Entheos, Nilava Sen seeks to find answers, not just for the character, but for himself as well. The work was first showcased at the 2022 Serendipity Arts Festival, curated by Mayuri Upadhya, and though it began as a work in progress, it continues to evolve with each performance. “Every time I perform it, I discover something new, something that helps clarify the message for the audience,” Nilava shares.
The themes of mysticism and spirituality are deeply influenced by the Baul and Sufi traditions, which are key elements in Nilava’s performance. “Growing up in West Bengal, I was fortunate to encounter Bauls from a young age. Their soulful melodies, sung while wandering through the rural paths, left a lasting impression on me,” Nilava recalls. One experience, in particular, stands out. “During a visit to Shantiniketan, I encountered Bauls singing at midnight. Their voices seemed to rise from the earth itself, carrying their sacred songs across the landscape. It was striking how they sang not for an audience but as an offering to the universe.” This encounter sparked a lifelong fascination with the Baul tradition, which eventually led Nilava to explore the parallel themes of divinity and inner transformation found in both Baul philosophy and Sufi mysticism.
The choreography of Entheos is just as expansive and reflective as the music that accompanies it. Drawing inspiration from iconic philosophers and poets like Lalon Fakir, Kabir, Rabindranath Tagore, and Rumi, the music of Entheos shifts seamlessly between Western and Indian melodies, mirroring the fusion of cultural philosophies. Nilava explains, “The music features four songs, each based on the verses of these profound thinkers. The choreography blends these diverse influences, creating a visual language that embodies the convergence of these cultures and spiritual philosophies.” This fusion is intentional—Nilava aims to craft a rich, immersive experience that celebrates universal themes of spirituality, love, and self-discovery.
As he prepares to perform Entheos for The Margazhi Edit, Nilava reflects on the significance of the Margazhi season, a time synonymous with artistic celebration in Chennai. “Margazhi is a vibrant tapestry where the entire city comes alive with music, dance, and culture. From dawn to dusk, every corner of Chennai pulses with artistic energy. To perform in Chennai during this magnificent time is an honor, and I’m thrilled to contribute to this cultural explosion.”
For Nilava Sen, dance is not just a career—it’s a lifelong passion. He began his training at the age of 10 at the Tanusree Shankar Dance Academy, and later pursued Bharatanatyam under the esteemed Guru Rama Vaidyanathan in Delhi. “I am equally in love with both the Uday Shankar Technique and Bharatanatyam,” he confides. “If you open my heart, you’ll find both these forms inside. One hand holds the traditional Nātyārambha, and the other moves with the flowing signature waves of Uday Shankar. I am a dancer deeply, hopelessly, and passionately devoted to these two art forms.”
Prachi Saathi, a Mumbai-based Bharatanatyam practitioner with over two decades of experience, is a renowned voice-over artiste and a versatile performer who has dabbled in acting, modeling, and hosting. Her artistic journey is deeply rooted in Bharatanatyam, a discipline she credits as her true calling. Prachi’s profound connection to the art form is a reflection of her years of dedicated learning under the guidance of eminent gurus such as Vaibha Varekar, Guru Lata Raman, and Rama Vaidyanathan—figures she refers to as the bedrock of her dance life. “I reach out to them whenever I need guidance, and I’m so grateful for their wisdom,” she shares, reflecting on the deep bonds she shares with her mentors.
Beyond dance, Prachi has carved a remarkable career in the voice-over industry for the past three decades, lending her voice to iconic characters like Minnie Mouse, Peppa Pig, and Little Krishna in Hindi. Despite her ventures in acting and other creative fields, she affirms, “Dance has always been my true calling.”
For Prachi, Bharatanatyam is not just a traditional art form; it’s a dynamic language capable of telling stories in uniquely powerful ways. “My guru Rama Vaidyanathan has always taught us to preserve the tradition while also pushing boundaries. She has always encouraged us to explore and express freely,” Prachi explains. This philosophy was particularly significant as she embarked on her latest project, When Walls Dance, which is premiering in Chennai.
Margazhi, a time traditionally synonymous with music and dance, holds a special place in Prachi’s heart. “It’s a time of celebration and reflection, and this year, it’s even more special because I’m bringing When Walls Dance to Chennai for the first time,” she says, her excitement palpable.
When Walls Dance explores the intersection of Bharatanatyam and Warli art, bringing together two diverse traditions through an innovative fusion of storytelling, dance, music, and animation. Prachi, inspired by the seamless beauty of both art forms, wanted to create something that would allow Bharatanatyam to tell the story of Champa, a young girl from the Warli tribe, while also incorporating the visual richness of Warli art. “It all began organically. As I was drawing choreography notes for Bharatanatyam, I realised that the stick figures I was drawing bore a striking resemblance to Warli art,” Prachi explains.
The creative process was a collaborative journey, with animation by Upasana Natoji, a classical dancer herself, and music composed by Swapnil Zapeikar. “Animation and choreography evolved hand-in-hand, with each shift in the story influencing both,” she shares. The use of traditional Warli sounds and rituals in the music further connected the story to its roots, with Warli artisans contributing their expertise. Prachi credits the success of the project to thorough research, especially with Rajendra Chaudhari, a Warli art expert, who helped integrate authentic tribal traditions into the piece.
The story of Champa is more than a coming-of-age tale; it’s a narrative that raises questions about the balance between development and ecology, particularly the challenges faced by tribal communities. “The story of Champa and the tree planted on her birth is a metaphor for the larger struggles between modernity and tradition,” Prachi reflects. “Through this work, I want to prompt my audience to think about how we can coexist with indigenous traditions while embracing progress.”
As she prepares for the premiere, Prachi is especially proud of the creative cohesion of the project. “This is one of the few times where dance, animation, and music have come together so seamlessly, each discipline enhancing the other,” she says.
For Prachi, the journey of When Walls Dance has been a labor of love and a testament to the power of collaboration. Her excitement is evident, especially as she steps onto the stage in Chennai this Margazhi. “It’s going to be a beautiful start to the season. I am so grateful for the support and the opportunity to share this work with the world,” she concludes, a glint of anticipation in her eyes.
By registration only.
Entheos: December 6, 6.30 pm.
When Walls Dance:
December 6, 7.30 pm.
At Kanakavalli, Chetpet.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain