Festivals are an expression of the human spirit, capturing our joy, unity, and the passage of time. Few, however, convey the depth and complexity of life quite as vividly as Uttarayan, Gujarat’s celebrated kite festival. Every January, the skies are filled with colourful kites as people from all walks of life converge to celebrate this centuries-old tradition. Marking the shift from winter to spring, the festival transcends boundaries of religion, class, and geography. But beneath its vibrant exterior, it is a festival of intense emotion—where moments of triumph and heartache intertwine, and the joy of the season is tempered by its underlying competitiveness and loss.
It is this complex interplay of emotions that Kattam Katti seeks to capture and transform into a compelling stage production. The performance brings the spirited chaos of Uttarayan to life while exploring the deeper, often unspoken, emotions that accompany it. Created by Urja Thakore, Kattam Katti, a Kathak-contemporary performance by UK-based Pagrav Dance Company, delves into the spectrum of human experience, using the kite as a powerful metaphor for the highs and lows of life. As Urja explains, “Kattam Katti explores the spectrum of emotions we experience in life, with the kite symbolising our struggle for freedom, success, and the vulnerability that accompanies both.” Drawing inspiration from her observations of the festival, Urja has crafted a performance that moves beyond a mere depiction of Uttarayan and taps into its very essence — lyrical, dramatic, and thought-provoking.
Anita Ratnam, the renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and the show’s presenter, speaks passionately about the connection between Kattam Katti and the modern world. “My artistic journey has been about reimagining myths and ancient stories for contemporary times,” she says. “Kattam Katti is a perfect example of how a popular people’s festival in Gujarat has been reinterpreted through the lens of art. I’ve always been fascinated by kites—they are a perfect metaphor for freedom of thought and expression, flying across borders and smashing boundaries.” Anita goes on to praise Urja Thakore’s choreographic vision, saying, “Urja has taken her Kathak training and transformed her talented ensemble into storytellers for today’s generation, bringing a fresh and compelling perspective to this age-old tradition.”
For Anita, Kattam Katti represents a unique fusion of the classical and the modern, something she has long sought to share with her Chennai audiences. “I’ve always looked for the unusual and offbeat,” she says. “This work blends contemporary dance techniques, energetic choreography, and dynamic lighting, presenting a perfect balance of the classical and modern. It’s a first for the Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music-soaked audiences here in Chennai, and it aligns beautifully with my artistic vision.”
At its heart, Kattam Katti reflects on the inequities in both the corporate world and society at large. Urja points out that “kite flying becomes a metaphor for the injustice of unevenly distributed privilege.” The festival’s competitive spirit, where people clash to outdo one another, serves as a fertile ground for exploring themes of ambition, rivalry, and societal divisions. In this context, the story unpacks the emotional struggles of its characters, capturing their victories, conflicts, and losses. The choreography is complemented by rich, dynamic music that pulses through the performance, heightening the emotional intensity and depth.
What makes Kattam Katti particularly unique is its narrative structure. Rather than following a single, linear plot, the performance unfolds in a series of interconnected episodes, much like the festival itself. “It’s a journey through the chaos and colour of Uttarayan,” Urja explains, “a reflection of life in all its forms, both dramatic and mundane.” This episodic format allows for a rich exploration of human relationships, from friendship and camaraderie to conflict and defeat. It creates a platform to celebrate the resilience of the human spirit and the joy of victory, however fleeting.
The kite, symbolic of ambition, freedom, and fragility, stands at the centre of the production. Urja was inspired by a Gujarati poem by the renowned poet Avinash Vyas, which draws a poignant parallel between the qualities of kites and those of human beings. “The kite festival is not merely about flying kites — it’s about winning, striving to fly the highest at any cost. In this pursuit, people can get hurt, whether through the sharpness of the kite strings or even more serious injuries. As a child, I never fully understood this aspect of the festival, but revisiting the poem as an adult made me reflect deeply on these ideas, sparking my interest in exploring them further.”
Integral to the production’s emotional depth is the role of music, which transcends its usual accompaniment to become a character in its own right. Urja wanted to integrate a variety of sounds into the performance, blending traditional and unconventional instruments to create a distinct auditory experience. “The music is the soul of this piece,” she says. “It is richly emotive, earthy, melodious, and dynamic, providing the depth and energy needed for the story.” The fusion of music and dance elevates the performance, offering audiences a richly textured experience that captures the highs and lows of human life.
Ultimately, Kattam Katti is a celebration of life in all its unpredictability—of ambition, love, loss, and the bittersweet pursuit of victory. Through the lens of Uttarayan and the powerful metaphor of the kite, the production invites audiences to reflect on the universal struggles and joys that shape us all, reminding us of the beauty and chaos inherent in the journey we share.
Tickets at INR 300.
December 4, 7.30 pm onwards.
At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.
