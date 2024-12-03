Festivals are an expression of the human spirit, capturing our joy, unity, and the passage of time. Few, however, convey the depth and complexity of life quite as vividly as Uttarayan, Gujarat’s celebrated kite festival. Every January, the skies are filled with colourful kites as people from all walks of life converge to celebrate this centuries-old tradition. Marking the shift from winter to spring, the festival transcends boundaries of religion, class, and geography. But beneath its vibrant exterior, it is a festival of intense emotion—where moments of triumph and heartache intertwine, and the joy of the season is tempered by its underlying competitiveness and loss.

It is this complex interplay of emotions that Kattam Katti seeks to capture and transform into a compelling stage production. The performance brings the spirited chaos of Uttarayan to life while exploring the deeper, often unspoken, emotions that accompany it. Created by Urja Thakore, Kattam Katti, a Kathak-contemporary performance by UK-based Pagrav Dance Company, delves into the spectrum of human experience, using the kite as a powerful metaphor for the highs and lows of life. As Urja explains, “Kattam Katti explores the spectrum of emotions we experience in life, with the kite symbolising our struggle for freedom, success, and the vulnerability that accompanies both.” Drawing inspiration from her observations of the festival, Urja has crafted a performance that moves beyond a mere depiction of Uttarayan and taps into its very essence — lyrical, dramatic, and thought-provoking.