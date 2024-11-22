‘Bound by Soil: A Requiem for the Forgotten’ by Anuradha Venkataraman is a poignant piece on this constant tug of war between development and our environment

In terms of the narrative, Anuradha intentionally refrains from imposing a fixed story upon her audience. Though the performance was inspired by that 2016 article and Kurup’s poetry, she insists that the audience’s engagement with the piece should be fluid, experiential rather than intellectual. “A performance should first be an experience, then an intellectual engagement,” she explains. “I don’t want to confine the viewers to my perspective. I want them to enter into the work and have their own personal reflections.” For Anuradha, the piece is not meant to tell a singular story but to evoke a broader, symbolic message, one that invites multiple interpretations.

Music and rhythm, which Anuradha describes as the backbone of the production, play a central role in Bound by Soil. The music, composed by DS Srivatsa from Bengaluru, and rhythm, arranged by R Sriganesh from Chennai, were developed through a series of drafts and discussions between the collaborators. “The way I’ve worked around the rhythms is different,” she notes, emphasising how the emotional depth of both the music and rhythm carry the weight of the performance’s themes. For Anuradha, the music is not just an accompaniment but a powerful force that underscores the emotional and intellectual undercurrents of the piece.