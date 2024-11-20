UnboxingBLR and BLR Hubba announce Gala-Gala-Gaddala, a celebration of Karnataka’s literary and folk heritage

UnboxingBLR Foundation announces the launch of Gala-Gala-Gaddala, a unique cultural initiative spotlighting the best of Karnataka’s arts, literature and folk traditions, all brought together in the heart of Bengaluru as part of the BLR Hubba. The initiative is curated by independent arts practitioner Lekha Naidu and Jangama Collective, a city-based popular theatre group.
The initiative is a heartfelt tribute to Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage, celebrating the timeless legacy of Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa, affectionately known as Kuvempu. Marking his 120th birth anniversary, the event honours the Jnanpith award-winning poet’s monumental contributions to Kannada literature, providing festival-goers with a unique opportunity to engage deeply with his works.
Audiences are invited to exclusive readings from Kuvempu’s masterpiece, Sri Ramayana Darshanam, to appreciate his profound influence on Kannada literature. Festival highlights will feature a variety of Karnataka’s traditional arts, including beloved musical forms like Bhaavageethe, Janapada Geethe and Ranga Geethe, alongside lesser-known folk expressions such as GaNe Vadya, Junjappa Kavya and MaleMadappa Kavya. Celebrated artistes like B Jayashree, N Mangala and Huligappa Kattimani will perform at prominent venues like Freedom Park and Cubbon Park’s Bal Bhavan.
Ravichandar V, Chief Facilitator of BLR Hubba, says, “This festival is an invitation for everyone to experience the sounds, sights and spirit of Karnataka while honouring the timeless legacy of Kuvempu. We’re excited to see this unique carnival bring people together in a joyful, meaningful celebration of our heritage.”
With an atmosphere steeped in tradition and buzzing with contemporary artistic energy, BLR Hubba and Gala-Gala-Gaddala promise to be an unmissable celebration for lovers of Kannada culture, poetry and art.