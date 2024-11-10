Bengaluru’s favourite drag queen Alex Mathew celebrates 10 years as Maya by launching a brand new property

But drag in a country that is still plagued by homophobia and transphobia? Were you accepted? Have things changed in ten years?

I think I should start with how people perceived me back in 2014. I think they were not able to label me. Am I a cross-dresser? Am I a trans woman? They didn’t know the word drag nor did they recognise it as an art form. So, I had to get into this mission to educate people by doing TEDx talks, going to different schools and colleges and educating people about drag as an art form. Then RuPaul’s Drag Race became a thing and there was this sudden surge of drag race fans. A few establishments across the country opened up and gave drag a space and so the culture became more prominent. Ten years later, are we on par with drag culture across the west and even south-east Asia? I don’t think so. We still need more representation and we still have a long way to go, but we’ve definitely made a beginning and things are getting better.