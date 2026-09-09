Mirzapur: Divyenndu and Abhishek Banerjee's friendship goes back 23 years

Long before these two super talented actors immortalised their camaraderie as Munna Bhaiya and Compounder in Mirzapur, Divyenndu and Abhishek Banerjee were just two college students at Delhi's Kirori Mal College chasing the same dream. Now, 23 years after their friendship began on campus, the duo has reunited on the big screen with Mirzapur: The Movie.
While the gangster drama has been making its presence felt at the box office, Abhishek took a moment to look back at his long-standing friendship with Divyenndu.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Abhishek shared a photo featuring the two from the film and penned a long note recalling their friendship that goes back to their college days in 2003.
He wrote in the caption, "Bhaukaling since 2003. 23 years in the making. Kirori Mal College, 2003. Players theatre group. Two boys from the same city, chasing the same dream, both a little paglu for a certain big B. The College senior who taught me more about acting than any classroom did. The world knows him as Munna Bhaiya. I've known him since before this bhaukaal existed as Divyendu, my friend, my teacher, my partner in crime on that campus."
Abhishek then elaborated on how much they had both grown from when they met at university through theatre club, to becoming on-screen partners in one of the most famous crime series of the nation.
"Two decades later, life's brought us back to share a screen and this time, it's Mirzapur and yesss we have hit a century. Truly magical and almost a tale of fiction," he added.
Abhishek Banerjee adds another hit to his portfolio of successful film franchises, following the popular response to Stree and Dream Girl. His return as Compounder in Mirzapur: The Movie offers audiences another memorable performance to look forward to.
Meanwhile, Mirzapur: The Movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Maintaining a strong theatrical run, its earnings are projected to rise further in the coming days.
The film's ensemble cast includes Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, and Sonal S Chauhan, and is currently running at the theatres.