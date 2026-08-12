"I am immortal," says Divyenndu on Munna Bhaiya’s Mirzapur: The Movie return

After years of dominating watchlists on Prime Video, Mirzapur: The Movie had its trailer launch in Mumbai on August 11, with the show’s entire ensemble in attendance.

Munna Bhaiya is back, and Divyenndu has the most Munna answer

Divyenndu’s Munna Tripathi was supposed to be dead. Anyone who has seen the Mirzapur season 2 finale remembers exactly how it happened: a brutal showdown with Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta that ended with Munna taking multiple bullets from Golu and his body being carried away by the two of them. It was as final an exit as television gets. And yet, here he is — back, smirking, and very much part of the marketing push for the franchise's theatrical debut.