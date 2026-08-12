"I am immortal," says Divyenndu on Munna Bhaiya’s Mirzapur: The Movie return

After years of dominating watchlists on Prime Video, Mirzapur: The Movie had its trailer launch in Mumbai on August 11, with the show’s entire ensemble in attendance.
Divyenndu’s Munna Tripathi was supposed to be dead. Anyone who has seen the Mirzapur season 2 finale remembers exactly how it happened: a brutal showdown with Guddu Pandit and Golu Gupta that ended with Munna taking multiple bullets from Golu and his body being carried away by the two of them. It was as final an exit as television gets. And yet, here he is — back, smirking, and very much part of the marketing push for the franchise's theatrical debut.
Asked at the trailer launch how he felt about resurrecting a character who was so definitively killed off, Divyenndu didn't miss a beat, answering in the exact swagger-soaked register Munna Bhaiya fans have missed for years: “To begin with, it was a mistake, and everyone agrees. I am a Hindi film hero; I am immortal; nothing can happen to me.”
This isn't Divyenndu's first time addressing the character's death. He sat out Mirzapur season 3 entirely, having previously spoken about how deeply the role affected him during his time playing it — describing feeling weighed down by how dark the character got, to the point that he only recognised it in hindsight. So the return to Munna Bhaiya for the film carries a bit of extra weight, both for him and for the fans who never fully accepted that the character was gone for good.
The newly released trailer picks up from the world established in season 1, bringing back several fan-favourite characters once thought gone for good — Munna Bhaiya included. Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, and Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Sheeba Chaddha, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajesh Tailang are all back in their original roles as well.
Bablu Pandit, played by Vikrant Massey in the series, will now be portrayed by Jitendra Kumar in the film. The cast also welcomes newcomers to the franchise, including Sonal Chauhan, Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh, and Mohit Malik.
Mirzapur: The Movie is set to release in theatres on September 4.
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