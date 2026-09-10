AP Dhillon reflects on garage roots at Apple Park alongside Triptii Dimri

For AP, whose meteoric rise includes billions of streams and a historic performance at Coachella, walking through Apple Park bridged raw creative beginnings with technological innovation. Long before headline arena tours across North America, Europe and Australia, his musical craft was forged in a humble garage studio on a MacBook, producing and mixing tracks on Logic Pro. That creative habit endures today, with impromptu 3 am iPhone voice notes captured while travelling or backstage shaping chart-topping hits, including his smash single With You, famously captured entirely on an iPhone.

Reflecting on the experience, AP said, “I made my first songs on a MacBook in a garage, and I still open Logic every day. Half my ideas start as a voice note on my iPhone at 3 a.m. So being at Apple Park on the day Apple introduced a completely new kind of iPhone, and getting to sit with John and talk about what artists need from these tools, is something I will not forget.” He added, “South Asia is one of the most creative places on earth and one of the places that loves Apple the most. I was proud to be in that room representing that.”