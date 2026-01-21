AP Dhillon meets Linkin Park: Thank you for inspiring me

The lineup for the band’s first seven studio albums included lead vocalist Chester Bennington and drummer Rob Bourdon; after Bennington’s suicide in July 2017, the band endured a seven-year hiatus, during which Bourdon chose to depart from the band.

Linkin Park is one of the best-selling music acts of all time, having sold over 100 million records worldwide. They have won two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, and three World Music Awards.

Talking about AP Dhillon, he started his journey in music in 2019 with the track christened Fake with Shinda Kahlon under their own independent label Run-Up Records. He then appeared on the video, and credited as producer, of the track Faraar by Gurinder Gill and Shinda Kahlon.

In 2021, AP Dhillon and his team performed a live concert for the first time as part of the Over The Top – The Takeover Tour in six major cities in India. He was the first Punjabi language artist to perform at the 2023 Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada with his hit song Summer High.