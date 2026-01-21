Charlie Puth says he has quit alcohol and here's why

In the interview, Charlie said, "I was in New York, I was staying at the Greenwich, and I don’t drink at all. I think it clouds my judgment".

He talked about the time when his 2023 album, Charlie was about to release and he wanted to have a "rager". However, he said that the next day, he had the "worst hangover" of his life that lasted two days.

Charlie added, "And I remember they all wanted to get coffee the next morning, in a scene-y part of town. I saw them all eating, and then I just turned the other way and walked back to the hotel and just stayed there by myself for a couple days".

He shared that it was that day, that all the "wrong things" came to a "screeching halt" and he decided to change the direction of his life.

Charlie Puth's fourth studio album,Whatever's Clever! will be out on March 27, 2026, after the original release date of March 6 was postponed. Announcing the release of the album last year, Charlie wrote, "I’ve poured everything I have into this album. I can’t wait for you to hear it".

With a new album and a child on the way, it truly seems like 2026 is going to be Charlie's year and fans are happy for him.