Charlie Puth, wife Brooke Sansone, are expecting their first baby

The couple made the announcement cheekily in a clip from the music video for his song, Changes. In the video, Charlie Puth can be seen standing next to Brooke, who wears a red sweater and places her hands on her stomach. The singer looks at his wife and places his hands on top of hers, smiling down at her. The two then walk off together.

“A press release for Changes stated that in the music video, Charlie Puth reflects on 'Changes' both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone.” In an Instagram post from October 8, Charlie Puth also shared that he was excited to share his new song because it will be "perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why.”