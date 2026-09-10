Makers of Mohanlal’s L370 caution public against fake audition calls

The makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's upcoming film, tentatively being referred to #L370, have now cautioned the public of fake audition calls that were doing the rounds and have clarified that they had not authorised or announced any auditions or casting requirements for their film at this point in time.

Mohanlal’s L370 makers warn of fake audition calls

Director Jude Anthany Joseph, who is to direct the film #L370, took to his social media timelines to share an alert on fake audition calls.

He wrote, "Please be aware of fake audition posters, messages, or calls circulating in the name of L370. We have not authorised or announced any auditions or casting requirements for L370 at this time. Please do not share personal information, documents, or make any payments in response to such calls or posts. For any official casting announcements, please rely only on our verified and authorised communication channels. Please stay alert and beware of fraud."

It may be recalled that only a couple of days ago, actor Mohanlal had expressed delight at the fact that he was teaming up with well known producer Ashiq Usman for a second time for his upcoming film #L370.

Taking to his X timeline to express his delight, Mohanlal had said, "Thrilled to team up with Ashiq Usman once again, this time under the direction of Jude Anthany Joseph for #L370."