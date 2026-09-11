EXCL: Gal Gadot opens up about her role in her latest release, The Runner

But the physicality, which played an intensive role in shaping her character, was only part of the picture. There was an almost personal resonance with the part as well. The actress, who has often shared that her biggest superpower is being a mother to her four daughters — Alma, Maya, Daniella and Ori — says it hasn’t only changed her as a person but brought an emotional depth to her as a performer. As she played a mother on the run, she says it was a time when the personal merged with the professional. “I think when you’re an actor, it all mixes at the end of the day — my personal experiences and the character’s experiences become one at some point. Especially as mothers, I think, our biggest fear is that something bad will happen to our children. As a mother, I’ll do anything to keep my children safe and so would Maia; and that aspect came together and helped me understand the character so much better. I think we’re all lionesses when it comes to our children — we’ll do anything and everything it takes and we’ll find a way, even though we’re not invincible.”