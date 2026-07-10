Huma Qureshi tells us why it’s time for angry young women to shine on the silver screen

At the heart of an actor’s insecurities lies the fear of inability to express: to convey the exact emotions a character wants to communicate to the audience. And Huma Qureshi has now ventured into that very daunting task in her newest project, Baby Do Die Do — portraying a deaf and mute character.

The sheer audacity with which she questions society’s norms through such unconventional characters is simply brilliant. In this film, she plays the role of a hitwoman, which is something we don’t usually come across in Bollywood. Without uttering a word or listening to the world around her, the character delves into a vicious avatar that Huma believes quite beautifully redefined her narrative as an actress.

Huma Qureshi unfiltered: Fear, feminism and the making of Baby Karmakar

Huma took us through the complexities of her character, Baby Karmakar, “I feel like my biggest fear on taking on the role was whether they will understand the performance because I don’t even say a word. There’s a lot of insecurity that comes along when you don’t have the crutch of dialogue. The inability to express myself, like, what if I’m feeling something, but the audience isn’t feeling it? Then what do I do? So, that was definitely my fear going in with this role.”