Actress Huma Qureshi is all set for 2026, a year that she will own!

There’s something fitting about speaking to Huma Qureshi at the cusp of a new year — a moment suspended between reflection and reinvention, where endings gently blur into beginnings. Few actors in Indian cinema embody transformation quite like her. From the raw, unflinching realism of Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) to the political heft of Maharani (2021 onwards), from dystopian futures in Leila (2019) to glossy, razor-sharp noir in Monica, O My Darling (2022), Huma has consistently resisted being boxed in. Each role feels like a deliberate pivot, each year a recalibration. Now, as Delhi Crime Season 3 on Netflix trends globally, she finds herself being lauded for perhaps her darkest role yet — and she’s revelling in the discomfort. For audiences in the South too, Huma is hardly a stranger — even if she appears just often enough to leave us wanting more. From the volcanic political energy of Kaala (2018) alongside Rajinikanth to the mass appeal of Valimai (2022), she has dipped into southern cinema selectively, purposefully, and always with a sense of curiosity rather than calculation. These appearances, though few, have left an impression — a reminder that her choices are guided less by geography and more by instinct.