Indian Railways E-ticket rule: Screenshot or WhatsApp copy not valid for travel

The digital ticket rules for Indian Railways have again been updated for all those passengers who use the digital unreserved tickets. As per the newly issued guidelines, only the original digital ticket shown via the Rail One app will be considered valid for verification purposes. The clarification comes after a passenger was fined for presenting a WhatsApp screenshot instead of the original digital ticket.

Digital ticket rules for Indian Railways: What passengers must know

According to the new digital ticket rules of Indian Railways, screenshots of the ticket, photos of the ticket, PDF versions of the ticket, and even tickets sent via WhatsApp and similar messaging platforms are invalid forms of tickets. Authorities have also mentioned that the ticket should be available on the same mobile phone and number from which the original ticket was issued.