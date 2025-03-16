Gal Gadot’s top five films to watch before Disney’s Snow White

Gal Gadot is a Hollywood powerhouse. With her upcoming role as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action Snow White alongside Rachel Zegler, now is the perfect time to revisit some of her most iconic films. From portraying an iconic superhero to leading thrilling heist films, here’s a list of must-watch Gal Gadot movies that show her range.

Here's what to watch before Gal Gadot's live action Snow White—