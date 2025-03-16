Gal Gadot’s top five films to watch before Disney’s Snow White

Gal Gadot is a Hollywood powerhouse. With her upcoming role as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action Snow White alongside Rachel Zegler, now is the perfect time to revisit some of her most iconic films. From portraying an iconic superhero to leading thrilling heist films, here’s a list of must-watch Gal Gadot movies that show her range.
Before wielding the Lasso of Truth, Gal played Gisele Yashar, a skilled driver and fighter in the adrenaline-fuelled Fast & Furious franchise. In the sixth instalment, she joins the high-octane action with intense chase sequences and high-stakes missions, proving her ability to thrive in fast-paced, stunt-heavy roles.
Gal Gadot shines as Diana Prince, an Amazonian warrior who steps into World War I to save humanity. This film, directed by Patty Jenkins, blends heroism, love, and self-discovery, making it one of the most defining superhero movies of all time. Gal’s portrayal is both powerful and compassionate, setting a high standard for female-led action films.
Set in the flashy and vibrant 1980s, this sequel presents Diana facing new foes and personal challenges. With themes of truth, sacrifice, and desire, Wonder Woman 1984 takes a different approach from its predecessor, diving deeper into the emotional struggles of its titular character. Gal delivers a compelling performance that reinforced Diana’s enduring hope and resilience.
In this action-packed Netflix original, Gal plays ‘The Bishop’, a master art thief embroiled in a global cat-and-mouse chase with an FBI agent (Dwayne Johnson) and a rival criminal (Ryan Reynolds). This heist film blends humour, action, and double-crosses, allowing Gal to showcase her comedic timing alongside her action prowess.
Based on Agatha Christie’s classic novel, this suspenseful murder mystery sees Gal as the wealthy and glamorous Linnet Ridgeway Doyle. Set aboard a luxurious Nile cruise, the film unravels a web of deception, jealousy, and murder. Gal’s elegant performance adds to the film’s suspenseful and stylish atmosphere.