AR Rahman hospitalised in Chennai following complaints of chest pain

In related news, Rahman’s estranged wife Saira Banu was also hospitalized due to a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery. Her lawyer, Vandana Shah, shared the news through an official statement.

"On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago, Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery," the statement shared on Instagram read.

In November 2024, AR Rahman and his ex-partner Saira Banu made headlines following their separation after 29 years of marriage. Saira revealed that her health issues were a significant factor in their decision, but she expressed her intention to continue supporting him. The couple has three children: Raheema, Khatija, and Ameen.

On the professional front, AR Rahman had two film releases this year: the Tamil film Kadhalikka Neramillai and Chhaava. He has numerous projects in various languages at different stages of development. He is preparing for the release of Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring Kamal Hassan, which is expected to debut on June 10. Additionally, he has several upcoming projects lined up, including Lahore 1947, Tere Ishk Mein, a Ramayana series, Ram Charan's RC 16, and Gandhi Talks.