Kris Jenner stalker arrested, has previous criminal record

The stalker already has his name on quite a few criminal records. The young man was arrested in Hawaii for setting off a firework illegally in front a Kīlauea home on October 16, 2025. He managed to flee from the scene but later taken into custody by the Kaua’i Police Department.

Court records revealed that Zenwilliam was given five days in jail along with a $30 fine after he entered a no contest plea. His landlords also filed a temporary restraining order soon after he was arrested and evicted him eventually.

The landlords were a married couple who revealed that he had been causing problems frequently and even lit an object in front of their house. Now, following his attempt to visit Kris Jenner in her own, Zenwilliam has been arrested and charges against him include misdemeanour trespassing and refusing to leave property. Once again, on Wednesday, he has entered a not guilty plea.

According to the man's Instagram, which has more than 27K followers, he is a model.