Kris Jenner swaps Ozempic for this health ‘game changer’

It is not the first time that Kris Jenner opens up about her experience with weight loss medication. In her latest interview with Dr Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney on SHE MD Podcast, the star admitted that she could not tolerate the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic, which made her feel so ill that she was unable to work. She appeared on the podcast on May 5 and talked about why the GLP-1 injection is not her cup of tea.

Kris Jenner claims Ozempic made her ‘so sick’

As the star explained, she tried the medication long before it gained global popularity. “I tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick,” Kris revealed. She went further to recall how she told her doctor she had been feeling nauseous after taking the drug and decided to stop taking it because it made her too uncomfortable.