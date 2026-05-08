Kris Jenner swaps Ozempic for this health ‘game changer’

It is not the first time that Kris Jenner opens up about her experience with weight loss medication. In her latest interview with Dr Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney on SHE MD Podcast, the star admitted that she could not tolerate the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic, which made her feel so ill that she was unable to work. She appeared on the podcast on May 5 and talked about why the GLP-1 injection is not her cup of tea.
As the star explained, she tried the medication long before it gained global popularity. “I tried it once when no one knew what it was and it made me really sick,” Kris revealed. She went further to recall how she told her doctor she had been feeling nauseous after taking the drug and decided to stop taking it because it made her too uncomfortable.
Instead, the TV personality says, she discovered what could be considered as a game-changer for her health and wellbeing. Kris said she has been using injections and supplements, peptides in particular. The short chain of amino acids have lately gained quite some attention but they remain somewhat controversial because, according to the American Medical Association, they lack proper scientific investigation.
However, Kris attributes the program for increasing her stamina. “That actually bought me an extra couple hours at night,” she said about having enough energy to handle her busy schedule and personal life.
In addition to her overall wellness regime, Kris consumes fish oil and omega-3s, along with keeping an eye on her hormones. She told her followers that she takes her blood work done every three months to track her thyroid and hormone levels. This is something she had been doing since she turned 45 years old.
Apart from taking care of her inner self, Kris even talked about her 2025 facelift which had gone viral. Contradicting rumors that she had been unsatisfied with the results, Kris used this medium to pay tribute to her doctor Dr Steven Levine, calling it a “flat-out lie.”