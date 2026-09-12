Fans react as Wamiqa Gabbi is not given new car for DC while Lokesh, Arun and Anirudh get handed keys

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC released on August 7, 2026. Adapted from the renowned story of Devdas, the film cast debutant Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devdas, Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as Parvathy. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
The film was a major success, collecting more than ₹106 crore globally. To celebrate the success and appreciate the efforts of those involved, the head of Sun Pictures, Kalanithi Maran gifted brand new BMW cars to Arun, Lokesh and Anirudh but Wamiqa was noticeably left out, which has angered fans.
The producer of the recently released film, DC, Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures made sure to make his appreciation known, but only to the director, music composer and lead actor. The lead actress was visibly left out.
While director Arun Matheswaran, newly launched lead actor Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander all became owners of new BMW cars, courtesy of Kalanithi, heroine Wamiqa Gabbi was left empty handed.
An X video was posted by the production group on Thursday, where the Sun Pictures head was seen gifting the keys to their new cars to the three men. The main women, was questionably left out and fans are not quite happy.
The caption of the video read, "Mr. Kalanithi Maran congratulated and presented the keys to brand-new BMW cars to Arun Matheswaran, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh, for the success of Blockbuster #DC!"
"Wamiqa deserved one too...!!", a comment under the post read. "Half the cheers in movie theatres was for wamiqa and u left her.. it was a collective win not this trio alone", another person complained. One user said, "Not for heroine, nothing for supporting actors n crew". Another fan questioned, "U know @iWamiqaGabbi did amazing job too right? Why don't u gift her the same thing ?".
More fans commented under the post or made a post separately, asking for better recognition of the efforts the actress put in the film. Some even said that Sanjana Krishnamoorthy also deserved at least a recognition, just like Wamiqa.
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