Fans react as Wamiqa Gabbi is not given new car for DC while Lokesh, Arun and Anirudh get handed keys

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC released on August 7, 2026. Adapted from the renowned story of Devdas, the film cast debutant Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devdas, Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra and Sanjana Krishnamoorthy as Parvathy. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film was a major success, collecting more than ₹106 crore globally. To celebrate the success and appreciate the efforts of those involved, the head of Sun Pictures, Kalanithi Maran gifted brand new BMW cars to Arun, Lokesh and Anirudh but Wamiqa was noticeably left out, which has angered fans.

Wamiqa Gabbi left out of the DC success celebrations

The producer of the recently released film, DC, Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures made sure to make his appreciation known, but only to the director, music composer and lead actor. The lead actress was visibly left out.