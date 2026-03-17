Wamiqa Gabbi channels ‘Khiladi Energy’ in hilarious BTS with Akshay Kumar

Wamiqa Gabbi recently took to Instagram to share a fun video with Akshay Kumar. She brought the Khiladi Energy to life with a round of arm wrestling with her Bhoot Bangla co-star.
Wamiqa and Akshay, during their travels, did something fun that made the whole internet laugh. The duo decided to play an arm wrestling game, and at first, Akshay looked like the clear winner.
Soon, someone from the team cheekily placed the actress’s lipstick right where the arm was about to fall. Just as her hand began to go down, the lipstick worked its magic, and in order to save it, she won. Proof that it is never a good idea to mess with women's beauty products.
Captioning the post, she wrote, “Just some KHILADI energy before entering the Bhooth Bangla on 10th April. (btw, that was the only lipstick I was carrying, it was an important lipstick).
Akshay Kumar, commenting on the post, wrote, “Lesson learnt: never come between a girl and her lipstick. Even a Khiladi will lose that fight”. The post also garnered attention from fans across the country.
One wrote, “Never Knew About This Power Of Lipstick”. Another added, “Pov: Kabhi bhi ladki aur uske makeup k bich nahi aana (Pov: Never come in the middle of a girl and her makeup)”. Another comment read, “An expensive lipstick can awaken our inner demons.”
Bhoot Bangla, a fantasy horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan and jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, is set to hit theatres on April 10. This film returns as the on-set reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay after 14 years, who last worked together in the 2010 political satire Khatta Meetha.
Alongside the star-studded lead cast, the film will also feature veteran actors Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu in prominent roles.