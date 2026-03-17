Wamiqa Gabbi channels ‘Khiladi Energy’ in hilarious BTS with Akshay Kumar

Wamiqa Gabbi recently took to Instagram to share a fun video with Akshay Kumar. She brought the Khiladi Energy to life with a round of arm wrestling with her Bhoot Bangla co-star.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s lipstick saves the day in playful BTS with Akshay Kumar

Wamiqa and Akshay, during their travels, did something fun that made the whole internet laugh. The duo decided to play an arm wrestling game, and at first, Akshay looked like the clear winner.

Soon, someone from the team cheekily placed the actress’s lipstick right where the arm was about to fall. Just as her hand began to go down, the lipstick worked its magic, and in order to save it, she won. Proof that it is never a good idea to mess with women's beauty products.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Just some KHILADI energy before entering the Bhooth Bangla on 10th April. (btw, that was the only lipstick I was carrying, it was an important lipstick).