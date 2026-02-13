Wamiqa Gabbi wraps Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, shares heartfelt message with Bosco Martis

Wamiqa Gabbi recently wrapped up the shoot of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. Sharing a moment with choreographer Bosco Martis she took to her Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message. She reflected on the amazing journey the two shared years ago and now the special experience of collaborating again on this project.

After Jab We Met, Wamiqa Gabbi teams up again with Bosco Martis for PPW2

Taking to her Instagram stories she captured a fun selfie with the choreographer and captioned it writing, “From being on the sets of Nagada Nagada (Jab We Met) as a child to actually being choreographed by @boscomartis Couldn’t have asked for a better wrap #PatiPatniAurWoh2.”

Back in 2007, the two first collaborated when Bosco choreographed a young Wamiqa for the iconic Nagada Nagada track from the film Jab We Met. She debuted as the lead Kareena Kapoor’s cousin and though it was a small part, it truly shaped her career and overall journey further on. If you go back you can see cute Wamiqa in her braces smiling through, in the video. The film lives in our heart even today and each song echoes like a love letter to our youth.