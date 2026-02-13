Darshana Banik and Saurav Das on discovering the many shades of love post their marriage

A

Darshana: Saurav is very clean and takes all responsibilities of running a home since he has stayed independent for many years, which I never did. He can manage everything single-handedly. The only bad thing about him, if I put it that way, is that when he does something, be it work or even playing cricket, he gets so engrossed and involved in it that the other person might feel left out.

Saurav: Initially, I thought Darshana was always like the happy-go-lucky person that she is, but eventually I realised that she too is a human and has her fair share of sadness and depression, to which I was not exposed during courtship. Now I understand and appreciate it and ensure we don’t go into a negative zone during our lows. I have learnt that she can also have a bad day and she needs to discuss that and I lend my patient ears. I don’t think she has any bad habits except that she is very particular about keeping things in place, which I, at times, forget to do. Also, she overthinks.