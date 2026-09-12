Sandra Bullock reveals the real reason her Oscar night is a blur

Sandra said, “Well, I had maybe two hours of sleep? I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don’t remember much of the night.” Between the sleep deprivation and the effort of keeping his existence under wraps, the entire evening slipped past her in a haze. Rather than soaking in the biggest professional win of her career, Sandra said her mind was on getting home in time for the next feeding, worried that whoever was watching Louis was struggling without her.

Leaving early was not an option, however. She still needed to get through the afterparty and wait for her name to be inscribed on the statuette before she could leave. By the time she arrived home, the moment had occurred far from the red carpet: she sat with her son on her lap, Oscar sitting on the floor beside her, still in her gown. She's subsequently described the ending as the finest part of the entire night, precisely because everything before it had been so overwhelming.