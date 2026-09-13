Reacher star Alan Ritchson announces split from wife Catherine on Instagram

American actor Alan Ritchson and wife Catherine Ritchson are splitting up after 20 years of marriage. The couple announced the news on Saturday, September 12, 2026 through a joint post on Instagram.
Alan Ritchson has announced split from his wife Catherine of 20 years. The two shared a joint statement on Instagram and said, "After twenty years together, Cat and I have decided to end our marriage and continue alongside one another in a different way".
In what was an emotional note, they continued, "We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world."
Alan and Catherine tied the knot back in May 2006. The two met as teenagers in high school and later reconnected during college. "Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us— or the love and respect we will always share", their statement further read.
Talking about how they would navigate co-parenting they said, "The best gift we can give one another — and our boys — right now is friendship, grace and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be...We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming."
The couple requested privacy as they enter the new chapter of their lives. "Change is hard enough without the whole world weighing in. We hope, especially for the sake of our boys, that you will allow our family to move through this chapter with privacy and compassion", they said.
The statement concluded with the words, "Thanks for supporting us as we continue making the health and happiness of our family our priority. Cat and Alan."
Alan and Catherine share three sons, Calem, who was born in 2012, Edan, born in 2013 and Amory, in 2015. While the couple announced their split on Saturday, according to court records, Alan has already filed for divorce back in December 2025.