Reacher star Alan Ritchson announces split from wife Catherine on Instagram

In what was an emotional note, they continued, "We grew up together. We built a life and a family together. And we are raising three incredible boys who will always be the center of our world."

Alan and Catherine tied the knot back in May 2006. The two met as teenagers in high school and later reconnected during college. "Nothing can diminish what these years have meant to us— or the love and respect we will always share", their statement further read.

Talking about how they would navigate co-parenting they said, "The best gift we can give one another — and our boys — right now is friendship, grace and a commitment to becoming the strongest co-parents we can be...We also want to give each other room to grow into the people we are becoming."