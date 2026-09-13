SNL UK roasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their homecoming

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were recently the subject of a parody sketch in the season premiere episode of Saturday Night Live UK. The episode began with actors Jack Shep and Ayoade Bamgboye portraying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the United Kingdom after spending a few years in the United States. As per reports, they are basing themselves at a private residence outside of London and have enrolled their two kids, Archie and Lilibet at school in the UK for the new term starting in September.

The SNL spoof also talks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal

The story starts with Harry introducing himself to his dad by saying, “Daddy, I’m home.” Charles asks him if they have used up all their Netflix money yet. Harry tells him that the deal was worth 60 million dollars and sarcastically asks how long that amount would have lasted them. The former royal couple made a deal with Netflix after they stepped away from royal duties and moved to California in 2020.