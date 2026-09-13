SNL UK roasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their homecoming

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were recently the subject of a parody sketch in the season premiere episode of Saturday Night Live UK. The episode began with actors Jack Shep and Ayoade Bamgboye portraying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the United Kingdom after spending a few years in the United States. As per reports, they are basing themselves at a private residence outside of London and have enrolled their two kids, Archie and Lilibet at school in the UK for the new term starting in September.
The story starts with Harry introducing himself to his dad by saying, “Daddy, I’m home.” Charles asks him if they have used up all their Netflix money yet. Harry tells him that the deal was worth 60 million dollars and sarcastically asks how long that amount would have lasted them. The former royal couple made a deal with Netflix after they stepped away from royal duties and moved to California in 2020.
Camilla is played by Emma Sidi, who also turns her sights on Meghan. She greets her with the racist comment that she is 'as brown as ever.' In the past Meghan had revealed to Oprah Winfrey during an interview, that certain royal family members were anxious about what baby Archie's complexion would be like given his mixed-race parentage. The satire then moves on to the ambitions of the lifestyle brand that Meghan wishes to create.
She talks about how she would make ice herself and give Camilla the recipe for it. Harry follows with a quip that she hires the best cooks. The exchange appears to reference Meghan’s Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which earned an Emmy nomination.
George Fouracres plays British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and tells the couple that being 'normal folks' does not mean that their lives have to be awful. He makes a joke about the “Burnham promise.”
While nothing has been officially confirmed, recent sightings have fuelled speculation about the couple's possible stay in the Oxfordshire countryside. Meghan Markle was reportedly seen making a discreet early-morning appearance at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse, with both Meghan and Prince Harry said to have visited the private members' club in the Cotswolds following their return to the UK.