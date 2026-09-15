Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Om Prakash Rao hospitalised after health concern

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant, Om Prakash Rao, has been admitted to the hospital, as per reports after falling sick on set. The Kannada actor had complained that he had been feeling unwell and was reportedly rushed to the nearby hospital by the production team.
Kannada actor Om Prakash Rao, who is currently participating in Bigg Boss Kannada, has been reportedly hospitalised. Reports suggest that the actor is dealing with age-related health issues, further aggravated by the stress of the reality show.
According to reports, the actor was staying in the flight area of the house, right before he entered the main house and had some struggles with the sleeping arrangements. He was not comfortable and some sources have said that he had leg pain.
Om Prakash was taken to Aaradhya Hospital in Bidadi, which is very close to the Bigg Boss house. He is under medical supervision at present and tests are being carried out as per doctor's advice.
Bigg Boss is an intense reality show and the pressure and stress from participating in the show may have affected the actor's health. Some reports have suggested that the actor has decided not to return to the show, but there is no confirmation yet.
The Bigg Boss Kannada production team is in touch and is keeping track of his progress. The news was kept under wraps in the beginning to avoid unnecessary stress and panic.
Om Prakash Rao had also participated in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4 which he had to leave midway due to health issues as well.
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