Emmy Awards 2026: Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy pay emotional tribute to Catherine O'Hara

In a beautiful tribute, late actress Catherine O'Hara's on-screen children, Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy paid homage to her at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. The iconic actress passed away on January 30, 2026.
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards was held on Monday, September 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. During the course of the evening, actors came up on stage to remember and pay tribute to the ones the industry has lost in the past year.
In a special tribute to Catherine O'Hara, who passed away earlier this year at 71, actors Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Macaulay Culkin, all three of whom played the late actress' on-screen kids, came together.
Macaulay, who played Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone movies, remembered his on-screen mama, Kate. "We remember her as the forgetful mother, right? But I will never forget about her. There are all kinds of words I could use to describe Catherine. She was encouraging, she was warm, she was funny. But the word I think of is 'mama'", the 46-year-old actor said.
He added, "She wasn’t just a wife and mother to Bo and Matthew and Luke, she was my mom. And by extension, she’s all of our mama...Like a good mom, she always showed up when I asked her to. Because that was Catherine. That’s what she did"
Annie and Dan were Catherine's co-stars in the popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek and played her character Moira Rose's children, Alexis and David. In her tribute to the television icon, Annie said, "Catherine’s laugh was a perpetual 'yes and'. It challenged anyone who heard it to join in and be as delighted as she was, and she spread that delight everywhere."
"The greatest lesson I learned from Catherine both personally and professionally was to always say yes. Say yes to her instincts, all of them, as radical as they may sometimes seem, she is miles ahead of you and you will learn to catch up", Dan said.
All three of them reflected on their personal relation with Catherine while demonstrating the impact she had with not only her work, but as a person with a kind, loving heart.