Emmy Awards 2026: Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy pay emotional tribute to Catherine O'Hara

In a beautiful tribute, late actress Catherine O'Hara's on-screen children, Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy paid homage to her at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. The iconic actress passed away on January 30, 2026.

Catherine O’Hara’s on-screen children pay beautiful tribute to late actress

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards was held on Monday, September 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. During the course of the evening, actors came up on stage to remember and pay tribute to the ones the industry has lost in the past year.