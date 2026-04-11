Dan Levy gets emotional at the thought of Schitt’s Creek sequel without Catherine O’Hara

Dan was asked if a sequel will ever happen and the replied was prompt. "No. Not now. You can’t", he said. Dan played Moira's son, David Rose and their complicated yet wholesome bond was one of the many driving forces of the show.

The 42-year-old actor and writer admitted that he had been thinking about a sequel, before chocking up with tears. "It’s tough. It’s tough being back. I didn’t think that I’d have quite an emotional reaction", he added, as he stood outside what used to be the Rose Apothecary in the show.

Talking about what exactly he was feeling at the moment, Dan said, "Just a lot of memories…lot of memories with Catherine. It’s what you have to hold onto is the memories of it all".

Catherine had passed away in January due to pulmonary embolism and complications from rectal cancer. Her death was a shock to her fans who admired her charisma both on and off screen.

Schitt’s Creek premiered in 2015 and ran for six seasons before ending in 2020. The sitcom followed the story of the Rose family: Moira Rose, Johnny Rose and their children, David Rose and Alexis Rose, whose sudden loss of fortune forced them to bond as a family.