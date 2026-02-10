Here’s the reason behind Catherine O’Hara’s death

The news has sparked a new round of tributes to the Canadian-born star, whose long Hollywood career has spanned five decades. Catherine first rose to prominence with the sketch comedy troupe Second City and the TV show SCTV that emerged from that troupe. She later became a household name playing the frazzled but loving Kate McCallister in the Home Alone series, as well as cult status for her work with actor Christopher Guest on mockumentaries such as Best in Show.

Over the past few years, Catherine has seen a significant resurgence in her illustrious career due to her quirky role as Moira Rose in the hit show Schitt’s Creek, which earned her an Emmy award. Catherine remained active until recently when she featured in The Studio and the Last of Us.

Tributes from Hollywood

Eugene Levy, her long-time collaborator, also talked about his own heartbreak when he said, “She was like family to me. We were friends for fifty years.” Macaulay Culkin, who was Catherine’s on-screen son, also shared a heartfelt post through social media. He said, “Mama. I thought we had time.” After her death in Santa Monica, Catherine was cremated, and her ashes were left to her husband, Bo Welch. She is survived by her husband and two sons, Matthew and Luke.