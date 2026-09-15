Japanese-Korean actress Yuri Nakamura passes away at 44

The actress had gone back to back following her remission and went for regular health check-ups. However, in January 2025, the cancer was detected once again and eventually, it had metastasised.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that our agency's actress, Yuri Nakamura, passed away on September 1, 2026, at the age of 44, following a battle with rectal cancer", the statement read as per reports.

It further said, "What makes her journey especially heartbreaking is the quiet, long-standing battle she fought. Nakamura was first diagnosed with cancer approximately 13 years ago. At that time, Nakamura and our agency's president thoroughly discussed the situation and mutually agreed not to disclose her illness publicly, choosing not to cause worry to her colleagues, clients, and industry partners".

Yuri was born in Japan's Osaka and started her career as a singer in 1998. Along with Mari Izawa, she was part of Yurimari, a pop duo. However, the duo ended their journey a year later, in 1999. After a three-year break, she made her acting debut in 2003, featuring in films as well as on television.