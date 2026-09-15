Michael J. Fox receives Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at Emmys 2026

According to Michael J. Fox, he had been concerned about how people would feel knowing that he was suffering from the disease. However, the support he got changed his way of thinking about the disease. He further added, “Initially, I kept my Parkinson's diagnosis a secret. I worried it would affect my work and relationships with audiences. Would they laugh if they knew I was sick? I was stunned by the support from all of you, so uplifted and I hadn't lost what I do. They couldn't take it away from me. And it's because you stood up for me. I understood that accepting Parkinson's didn't mean I had to surrender to it. It just meant I had to do everything I could for everyone living with this disease.”

He also extended gratitude to his wife and family as well as Bob Hope for motivating him. The speech from Michael ended with the words that they have taught him “how it’s done.” Michael was also nominated as a guest actor in a comedy series for his performance in Shrinking. But the trophy went to Rob Reiner posthumously.