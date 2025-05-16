‘Shrinking’ Season 3 cast: Hit TV show welcomes actor Michael J Fox

Hit Apple TV show Shrinking adds beloved actor Michael J. Fox to its cast for Season 3! Despite his retirement from acting, The Back To The Future star is set to make a special return to the screen with a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated season 3 of the fan-favourite streaming comedy series. This marks a significant return to the screen , his first acting role since 2020, as reported by a popular media source.
The streaming service's official Instagram post announcement said, "Big feelings incoming. Michael J. Fox joins the Shrinking cast as a guest star in season 3."
While details about Michael J. Fox's character are currently being kept under wraps, this guest-starring role will reunite him with Shrinking co-creator Bill Lawrence. The duo previously collaborated on the popular ABC sitcom Spin City, where Michael starred for four seasons before departing due to his Parkinson's disease symptoms. Fans may also recall Fox's memorable two-episode arc in Bill Lawrence's NBC comedy Scrubs.
Michael, who was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease (PD) at 29, as reflected on in his The Michael J. Fox Foundattion For Parkinson's Research website. Michael also went on to win the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his extensive work on presenting the challenges and
Shrinking season 3 promises to continue the show's signature blend of humor and heart, following Jason Segel's character, Jimmy, a therapist navigating grief by shaking up the lives of those around him. The stellar cast, including Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, and Christa Miller, will also be joined by new faces alongside Michael J. Fox, including Jeff Daniels, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.
Produced by Warner Bros. Television, Shrinking continues to be executive produced by a talented team, with Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley joining for the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more updates on Michael J. Fox's return to acting in Shrinking season 3! This is one TV comeback you won't want to miss!