‘Shrinking’ Season 3 cast: Hit TV show welcomes actor Michael J Fox

The streaming service's official Instagram post announcement said, "Big feelings incoming. Michael J. Fox joins the Shrinking cast as a guest star in season 3."

While details about Michael J. Fox's character are currently being kept under wraps, this guest-starring role will reunite him with Shrinking co-creator Bill Lawrence. The duo previously collaborated on the popular ABC sitcom Spin City, where Michael starred for four seasons before departing due to his Parkinson's disease symptoms. Fans may also recall Fox's memorable two-episode arc in Bill Lawrence's NBC comedy Scrubs.