Can’t decide what to watch next? These 7 OTT releases have you covered

With a fresh batch of titles hitting streaming platforms this week, your watchlist is about to get a serious upgrade. From intense thrillers and heartfelt dramas to feel-good comedies and star-studded premieres, there's something for every kind of viewer. Whether you're in the mood to binge an entire series or unwind with a weekend movie night, these seven OTT releases dropping between May 16 and May 22 are worth checking out.
Drama: Criminal Justice: A Family Matter
In the fourth season of this acclaimed Indian legal drama, lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) returns to defend Raj Nagpal, found with the body of a nurse after his daughter’s birthday. As the case unfolds, secrets surface, blurring lines between guilt and innocence. This season explores strained family ties, hidden motives and the emotional toll of justice in a gripping courtroom drama. Language: Hindi. May 22. On JioHotstar.
Sci-fi: Murderbot
The series follows a self-aware security android who secretly calls itself ‘Murderbot’ and hacks its own governor module. Preferring soap operas over social interaction, it’s reluctantly drawn into protecting humans during dangerous missions. As it battles threats and corporate corruption, it begins to explore what it means to be free — and possibly even human. May 16. On Apple TV+
Documentary: Deaf President Now!
This powerful documentary is based on the 1988 student-led protest at Gallaudet University, where deaf students demanded the appointment of a deaf president. Their week-long movement sparked national attention, challenging societal norms and achieving historic change. Through first-hand accounts and immersive storytelling, the film captures a pivotal moment in the fight for deaf rights and representation. May 16. On Apple TV+
Dark comedy: Sirens
The series follows Devon, who visits her sister Simone at a luxurious beach estate owned by enigmatic socialite Michaela. As Simone becomes captivated by Michaela, Devon grows suspicious of Michaela’s cult-like influence. What starts as a visit turns into a web of manipulation and intrigue as Devon gets drawn into Michaela’s world of power and luxury. May 22. On Netflix.
Crime: Duster
This high-octane drama series is co-created by JJ Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Set in 1972, it follows the first black female FBI agent as she partners with a daring getaway driver in the American Southwest to dismantle a burgeoning crime syndicate. The series promises suspense, unexpected twists and a gritty 1970s atmosphere. May 16. On JioHotstar.
Drama: Kabuliwala
Set in 1965 Kolkata and based on Rabindranath Tagore’s short story. It follows Rahmat Khan, an Afghan dry fruit seller, who forms a deep bond with a young girl, Mini. Their touching friendship explores themes of love, loss and cultural connection, reflecting the universal emotions that transcend borders and time. Language: Bengali. May 16. On Hoichoi.
Comedy: Bhool Chuk Maaf
The film follows Ranjan, a romantic young man from Varanasi, who lands a government job to marry his love, Titli. Just before their wedding, he gets stuck in a time loop, reliving his haldi ceremony over and over. While Titli is unaware, Ranjan tries to figure out what’s going wrong. This fun and emotional story mixes love, comedy and mystery as he searches for a way to fix everything. Language: Hindi. May 16. On Amazon Prime Video.