Shalini Passi shares her daily motivation and success mantra

After her viral fame on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi returned to stun once again as a contestant on The Traitors Season 2 recently, which was hosted by Karan Johar and streamed on Prime Video.
On astrologer Jai Madaan's podcast, the philanthropist revealed the secrets of our success, and so much had to do with manifestation, she said.
Shalini Passi married husband Sanjay Passi when she was just 20, revealed on Jai Madaan's podcast how she always believed in the power of manifestation.
A believer of self-love, she said, "When I wake up in the morning or even go to sleep at night, I always ask God to give me the strength to do the right thing and not be weak. Give me enough strength to choose between right and wrong. Give me strength to do the right thing".
The 50-year-old added, "I always say, 'God, don't let me get blinded by the easy way.' I always manifest good health. I always say, 'I am intelligent. I have strong bones. I have strong eyesight. My heart is strong.' I [have Thalassemia], so I say, 'My haemoglobin is 11.5,' which is a big thing".
Clearly, Shalini believes in the power of prayers and the magic that can happen if you simply have confidence in yourself. She also said that "beauty is a byproduct" of being healthy, which has been her ultimate goal.
"When I wake up in the morning, I never focus on the pain or complain if I haven't slept well the previous night. I remain focused on my work and my to-do list", she said.
Shalini focusses on her work and maintains a to-do list. Overthinking is never an option for the art enthusiast, but action always is.