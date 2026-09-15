Shalini Passi shares her daily motivation and success mantra

After her viral fame on The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi returned to stun once again as a contestant on The Traitors Season 2 recently, which was hosted by Karan Johar and streamed on Prime Video.

On astrologer Jai Madaan's podcast, the philanthropist revealed the secrets of our success, and so much had to do with manifestation, she said.

Shalini Passi spills secrets of her fame on Jai Madaan's podcast

Shalini Passi married husband Sanjay Passi when she was just 20, revealed on Jai Madaan's podcast how she always believed in the power of manifestation.